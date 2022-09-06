Mercedes-AMG SL Finally Gets the Shooting Brake Version It Deserves – In the Digital Realm

Mercedes-AMG may not be interested in giving the all-new SL a fixed-roof version for the simple fact that it would cannibalize the upcoming GT, but such a model already exists, in the rendering world.
As a matter of fact, pixel manipulators have had their way with the roadster from Affalterbach several times by now. The latest proposal was signed by sugardesign_1 on Instagram, and it is a real Shooting Brake, with two doors and a fixed roof over the passenger compartment, slightly arched towards the rear.
The hypothetical Mercedes-AMG SL Shooting Brake has slightly longer doors compared to the real thing, which would otherwise improve ingress and egress for passengers sitting at the back, on the tiny rear seats, because in case you forgot, it now has seating for up to four in a premiere. It has much bigger three quarter windows and rear windscreen, with a spoiler above it.
Unveiled almost a year ago (my, how time flies!), the new SL is a global model. In the United States, it is offered in two versions only, the SL 55 and SL 63. Both use the ubiquitous twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, with the lesser model having 469 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, and the upper spec 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 3.9 and 3.6 seconds, respectively, and flat-out, they can do 183 and 196 mph (295-315 kph). Pricing starts at $137,400 for the SL 55, and $178,100 for the SL 63.
Overseas, the lineup also comprises the SL 43. The entry-level model uses a 2.0-liter four-pot, with electric exhaust gas turbocharger that is operated via the 48-volt system and has 376 hp and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm). The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is a 4.9-second affair, and it can do 170 mph (275 kph).
