Mercedes-AMG SL Gets a Shooting Brake Version Thanks to Theottle

Purists are going through hard times. After Porsche gave the 911 a water-cooled engine, things only got worse for them. They have seen classic cars converted to EVs, combustion engines training their swan songs, and Mercedes-AMG turning the SL into a four-seater. If the brand can do that, it can also make a shooting brake based on it. That’s what the rendering artist Theottle decided to investigate.

