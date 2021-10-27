Land Rover Range Rover Gets a Pickup Truck Version Thanks to Renderings

The Land Rover Range Rover became a fundamental model when it proved it could be used to work in the morning and to go to an opera show at night. That sort of versatility is what all its competitors ever since have tried to reproduce. What if that proposition got back with a pickup truck version of the SUV?
This is what the rendering artist Theottle proposed with his latest work with the fifth generation of the Range Rover. Unfortunately, he kept the weird rear end of the new SUV in his work, probably to help people still identify it with what Land Rover just presented.
Keeping the rear seats made the hypothetical pickup truck present a tiny bed, which would make it unpractical. At the same time, a regular or an extended cab would not reflect the versatility a Range Rover would have to present: it would be more focused on work than on the gala party.
The renderings also lead us to an interesting reflection on why versatility was relevant when the original Range Rover was presented: people could not afford to have two cars as much as they can today. That said, a single vehicle had to handle all family needs as much as possible. That’s what made that concept so popular back in the 1970s.
Nowadays, Range Rover has become a subbrand for more luxurious vehicles. The original Range Rover is now called Vogue. Considering its price tag, it is implausible that the people who can afford it would not be able to buy a pickup truck for work or that the Vogue would be the only car in the household.
In other words, versatility is not a demand for Range Rover clients anymore. They may like the idea, but it is no longer the sales point for these vehicles. Thanks to Theottle, you can at least see what such a pickup truck would be if that requirement still existed. Seize this article to be introduced to the idea and to wave it goodbye at the same time.
