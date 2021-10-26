2022 Range Rover Ditches Jaguar AJ-V8, Welcomes BMW N63 V8 Power

Jaguar introduced the AJ-V8 engine in the 1990s. Last updated with direct injection in 2009, the aluminum powerplant has been replaced by a BMW engine in the guise of the N63B44T3 in the 2022 Range Rover.
In this application, the 4.4-liter mill develops 523 horsepower (530 PS) and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque. Lesser models feature the straight-six Ingenium with mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid assistance. The straight-six Ingenium mild-hybrid turbo diesel is also offered in three states of tune.
Come 2024, and the British automaker intends to release an electric powertrain. That’s a really tall order for Jaguar Land Rover, which isn’t exactly the most experienced company in terms of battery-electric vehicles. But nevertheless, it should be a fine choice because of the Jaguar Land Rover MLA-Flex vehicle platform that offers normal- and long-wheelbase body options with luxurious four seats, regular five seats, or a seven-seat interior configuration.
“Evolutionary” would be the best word to describe the looks of the fifth generation, which carries the L460 codename. The familiar headlamps and front grille are complemented by a familiar side profile and very bold styling for the rear end. I really dig it. Something I can’t get my head around is the poor integration of the 13.1-inch display of the infotainment system.
Complemented by a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster and a four-spoke steering wheel, the infotainment system is joined by available touchscreens for the second-row passengers. Meridian audio, Amazon Alexa capability, over-the-air software updates, active noise cancellation, standard rear-wheel steering, and iAWD also need to be mentioned. The Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) system controls the intelligent all-wheel drive, which monitors grip levels and driver inputs 100 times per second.
Also standard is the active rear differential. No fewer than four trim levels will be offered in the first instance: the SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition. Excluding destination charge, the most affordable configuration kicks off at $104,000 in the United States of America. The P530 SE, which features the aforementioned twin-turbo V8 powerplant sourced from BMW, is available from $118,700, while the P530 First Edition LWB is $163,500. Later on, as in the 2023 model year, the Range Rover SV will roll out with a four-seat arrangement and two design themes: Serenity and Intrepid.
