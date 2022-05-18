New Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Opens for Order, There's Nothing Entry-Level About the Price

Subsequent to last month’s unveiling, the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 is now on sale in Germany. The base version of the brand’s all-new roadster range costs a lot of money and packs less power from its turbo’d four-banger than the A 45 S hot hatch.
Price-wise, you are looking at a minimum of €118,708.45 in its home market, or $124,699 at the current exchange rates. To get the Hyper Blue Metallic color of the pictured car, you’ll have to spend an extra €1,178.10 ($1,237), whereas the Monza Grey Magno finish is €2,618 ($2,749).
These are not the only options, as Mercedes-AMG has prepped a whole bunch of them, including the 20-inch multi-spoke alloys for €1,725.50 ($1,812), 21-inch forged wheels for €4,641 ($4,874), adaptive suspension for €2,082.50 ($2,187), active rear wheel steering that costs €2,261 ($2,375), and the AMG Dynamic Plus Package for €4,819.50 ($5,061).
Speaking of packages, you could also get the Aerodynamics, Exterior Carbon Fiber, Exterior Chrome, Night, and Night II for €3,332 ($3,499), €5,712 ($5,999), €1,130.50 ($1,187), €892.50 ($937), and €654.50 ($687) respectively. Moreover, the Black Nappa leather upholstery will set you back €3,272.50 ($3,437), the Manufaktur offering is €4,403 ($4,624), the AMG Performance seats €2,320.50 ($2,437), the AMG Performance steering wheel €499.80 ($525), and the Burmester audio is a €1,416.10 ($1,487) affair.
Sitting at the bottom of the range, the new SL 43 retains the 2+2 seating configuration and foldable rag top above the passenger compartment. It is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, operated via the mild-hybrid system. The entry-level roadster has 376 hp (381 ps / 280 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque on tap, directed to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 4.9 seconds, and top speed is capped at 170 mph (275 kph).
