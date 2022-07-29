2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Pricing Announced for the U.S. Market, Starts at $137,400

Recalled in April 2022 for a steering wheel hands-off detection software bug, the brand-new SL finally has a sticker price in the United States of America. Now an AMG-exclusive model, the Super Leicht starts from a rather super $137,400 for the 55 and $178,100 for the pokier 63.
These prices exclude the $1,050 destination freight charge and optional extras. Both variants come in two lines. The Touring Trim is focused on… well… grand touring. Standard features include active LED headlights, active multi-contour seats with massage, a heated steering wheel, illuminated sills, an 11.9-inch center display, surround-view camera system, AMG Active Ride Control suspension for the 63, the AMG Track Pace MBUX app for the more powerful 63, and augmented video navigation for the 63 again.
The next level up is dubbed Performance Trim, which includes the contents of the Touring Trim. It adds a front-axle lift system, the AMG Active Ride Control suspension to the 55, and the AMG Dynamic Plus Package to the 55 variant. Under the hood, you’ll find a hand-crafted V8 tower of power.
The 4.0-liter engine in the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is produced in Affalterbach with utmost attention to detail. Codenamed M177, this lump was introduced to the Mercedes-AMG lineup by the W205-generation C 63 and C 63 S in 2014. The 55 develops 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque, translating to 3.8 seconds to 60 mph (97 kph). Of course, the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system is standard on both the 55 and 63.
The 63 belts out 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm), which explains the zero-to-60 sprint of 3.5 seconds. Available in 12 paint finishes, two colors for the canvas top, and five exterior design packages, the R232-generation SL may soon receive a four-pot sibling for the U.S. market.
Already available to order in Germany from €118,708.45 or $121,400 at current exchange rates, the 43 combines a 2.0-liter engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger operated via a 48V system. Mercedes-AMG quotes 376 horsepower and 354 pound-feet (480 Nm) of torque at full chat.
All three variants employ the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G, a multi-clutch gearbox that features a wet start-off clutch instead of a torque converter.
The next level up is dubbed Performance Trim, which includes the contents of the Touring Trim. It adds a front-axle lift system, the AMG Active Ride Control suspension to the 55, and the AMG Dynamic Plus Package to the 55 variant. Under the hood, you’ll find a hand-crafted V8 tower of power.
The 4.0-liter engine in the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is produced in Affalterbach with utmost attention to detail. Codenamed M177, this lump was introduced to the Mercedes-AMG lineup by the W205-generation C 63 and C 63 S in 2014. The 55 develops 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque, translating to 3.8 seconds to 60 mph (97 kph). Of course, the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system is standard on both the 55 and 63.
The 63 belts out 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm), which explains the zero-to-60 sprint of 3.5 seconds. Available in 12 paint finishes, two colors for the canvas top, and five exterior design packages, the R232-generation SL may soon receive a four-pot sibling for the U.S. market.
Already available to order in Germany from €118,708.45 or $121,400 at current exchange rates, the 43 combines a 2.0-liter engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger operated via a 48V system. Mercedes-AMG quotes 376 horsepower and 354 pound-feet (480 Nm) of torque at full chat.
All three variants employ the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G, a multi-clutch gearbox that features a wet start-off clutch instead of a torque converter.