Bodacious Chevy Corvette C8 Gets a Few Steroid Shots Courtesy of Photoshop

There are literally countless aftermarket parts available for the latest generation Chevrolet Corvette, and we reckon that if you dig deep enough, then you will be able to turn your mid-engine sports car from the GM-owned brand into something that looks identical to this one.
Signed by innov8designlab, and shared on social media earlier this week, the digital illustrations portray the Corvette C8 with a more muscled up stance. It looks like something found in Liberty Walk’s portfolio, bar the typical decals, and it truly is something else, isn’t it?
Besides the wide body design, which comprises those fat front and rear fenders, it also has bigger side skirts, with incorporated blades. The side vents that feed air to the engine have been fattened up, and there is a big chin spoiler attached to the front bumper, also with side blades. Part of the novelties, the new diffuser is a slightly more aggressive proposal, and there is a sizeable wing at the back too.
Contrasting the white overall finish of the car are the neon yellow accents applied to the apron, side skirts, side air intake surrounds, and rear wing. The wheels, with their concave design, and massive lips, sport the same lively shade on the center parts. Unless we missed something due to the low light conditions, this is where the pixel manipulator called it a day.
A real version of this ‘Vette would probably be a hair slower to 60 mph (97 kph) from rest due to all those mods. The stock Stingray needs less than three seconds for the sprint and can hit 194 mph (312 kph). With the optional performance exhaust system installed, the output and torque of the 6.2-liter V8, placed in the middle of the car, are rated at 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm).
