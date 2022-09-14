Bodacious Chevy Corvette C8 Gets a Few Steroid Shots Courtesy of Photoshop

More on this:

1 Corvette C8 vs Shelby GT500: Loser Learns Who Sits Higher on the Food Chain

2 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Is a Regular at the Liberty Walk Gym, Dig the Summer Body?

3 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Surprises in Chevrolet Corvette C8 Drag Race

4 Chevy Corvette C8 Heads to Japan, Graduates From the Liberty Walk Tuning School

5 Chevrolet C8 Demand Way Higher Than Current Factory Output, GM Official Says