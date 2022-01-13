Chevrolet Corvette C8 Is a Regular at the Liberty Walk Gym, Dig the Summer Body?

It’s going to be a busy weekend for the car world, as the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon will officially open its gates for the media tomorrow and for the public one day later. Several automakers will attend the first big event of the year, and they will be joined by tuners, with Liberty Walk announcing that they will be on stage with a few special projects.
One of them will be the pictured Chevrolet Corvette C8, which has been extensively modified by the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun. It boasts the typical makeover for such builds and looks pretty much like a racer for the road.
As for the what-exactly-is-new part, that would be the fender flares, a signature trait for Liberty Walk’s projects, joined by the tweaked front bumper with flics and attached chin spoiler, more muscular side skirts, and much bigger rear side air intakes.
Out back, the tuner has had its way with the diffuser and has changed the exhaust pipes. The most eye-catching feature by far is the ginormous wing that has replaced the OEM one. The black wheels were shod in Advan tires, and the yellow body is decorated by the typical decals worn by most cars that have Liberty Walk behind them.
We are definitely not surprised that this Corvette C8 looks pretty much like the one presented by the company last summer. Also, like that one, it is likely that it does not have more power than stock. As a result, the 6.2-liter V8 should still be good for 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, when fitted with the optional performance exhaust system, rocketing it to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 3 seconds. Flat-out, the Stingray can do 194 mph (312 kph), and it is an 11-second car down the quarter-mile.
