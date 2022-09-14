Google Finally Trying to Figure Out Why Android Auto Isn’t Always Launching Correctly

If you’re a long-time Android Auto user, you probably know already that some features can break down all of a sudden without you changing anything.
What’s more, new app versions sometimes end up causing all kinds of problems, even though, at least in theory, they are supposed to help offer a more polished experience from one end to the other.
One of the most common problems in the Android Auto world, however, continues to be the app failing to launch properly. More often than not, users end up blaming their cables for the whole thing, but in most cases, the same cord was working just fine minutes before the connectivity problem showed up.
So for many users, it’s hard to believe that cables are the one to blame, instead considering Android Auto itself the culprit for the ruined experience.
The WWW is full of bug reports signaling a similar experience, but up to this point, Google hasn’t managed to develop a fix that does the trick for everybody. As it turns out, the company could be giving another attempt at doing this in the future, as the dev team has been made aware of app launching problems one more time.
A member of the Android Auto team has confirmed on Google’s forum that an app loading error experience by a user has been forwarded to developers for further investigation, but of course, it’s too early to talk about a potential fix. While the response comes following a single complaint in the thread, it actually concerns many more similar reports posted all over the web, not just on Google’s forums.
Certainly, it’ll take some time until we’ll be provided with an update on the work on this front, but for the time being, if you’re encountering issues with Android Auto when launching the app, just make sure you send a bug report to Google.
One of the most common problems in the Android Auto world, however, continues to be the app failing to launch properly. More often than not, users end up blaming their cables for the whole thing, but in most cases, the same cord was working just fine minutes before the connectivity problem showed up.
So for many users, it’s hard to believe that cables are the one to blame, instead considering Android Auto itself the culprit for the ruined experience.
The WWW is full of bug reports signaling a similar experience, but up to this point, Google hasn’t managed to develop a fix that does the trick for everybody. As it turns out, the company could be giving another attempt at doing this in the future, as the dev team has been made aware of app launching problems one more time.
A member of the Android Auto team has confirmed on Google’s forum that an app loading error experience by a user has been forwarded to developers for further investigation, but of course, it’s too early to talk about a potential fix. While the response comes following a single complaint in the thread, it actually concerns many more similar reports posted all over the web, not just on Google’s forums.
Certainly, it’ll take some time until we’ll be provided with an update on the work on this front, but for the time being, if you’re encountering issues with Android Auto when launching the app, just make sure you send a bug report to Google.