Chevy Corvette C8 Heads to Japan, Graduates From the Liberty Walk Tuning School

Born in the USA in 2020 with a boosted exotic car flair, made possible by the rear mid-engine layout, the new Chevrolet Corvette has officially fallen into the hands of Liberty Walk. 7 photos



Priced at $19,580 (FRP) and $21,780 ( CFRP ) respectively for abroad markets (yes, that includes the United States too), the body kit comprises of new front and rear bumpers, big side air intakes, fender extensions, diffuser, and a huge wing at the back.



Mind you, to go for the complete design of this tuned ‘Vette, you will have to order those black six-spoke wide alloy wheels, shod in thin tires with Advan branding, and decorate your ride with the specific decals. Moreover, interested parties will also have to order the adjustable suspension kit, and these parts will further bump the price beyond the complete body kit.



Liberty Walk didn’t take care of the power aspect when it comes to the HP and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm), with the optional performance exhaust system installed. The bowtie brand’s supercar for the masses completes the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds, sprints from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in less than 3 seconds, and can do 194 mph (312 kph) flat-out.



The C8 has an MSRP of just under $60,000 in the States, though finding a



