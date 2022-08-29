Nissan “Fairlady 400Z” Hot Hatch Has Ritzy Two-Tone Attire, Could Fight VW's Golf R

No matter what Nissan and its designer claim about the posh, seventh-generation Z car design, this iteration was clearly born to duke it out in the wild with Toyota’s BMW-based GR Supra.
But what if the target was different, even if only virtually? Well, that would be interesting, as there are not so many nimble sports cars left out there anymore, right? For example, reviewers are already pitting the exciting 2023 Z against models from the higher pony/muscle car league, such as the Ford Mustang GT or Challenger Scat Pack.
So, perhaps a paradigm change would be in order if this little yet feisty Nissan did set the crosshairs on something from a different segment. Thus, here is Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who has taken yet another break from his “Touring the world!” periplus for a hottie transformation.
Indeed, it has been flaunted for a while, as the pixel master has developed a genuine passion for the 2023 Nissa Z over recent months. But this time around, after several Cabrio and Roadster ideas, as well as sunshine-dwelling Shooting Brakes, the CGI expert circled back to the initial “Fairlady 400Z Hatchback” idea to propose a cool, three-door Hot Hatch that would make the VW Golf R tremble in fear.
At least that is the opinion of the channel’s fans, who would probably love to see the hypothetical hot hatchback have a go at the 315-hp all-wheel-drive Golf R with the full force of a 400-hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter VR30DDTT-equipped sports car. So, if this direct comparison would be real, who would stand the biggest chance at victory – the AWD German hoot or the more powerful JDM-style digital hottie? Frankly, my bets would be on the latter, though only if available in Z Performance specification…
