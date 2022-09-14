CGI Fiat 600 Steals the Jeep Avenger EV Style and Mixes Some Mokka 2008 Flavor

Bar the occasional Chevy Montana unofficial digital presentation, what we have here is a valid example of Stellantis' passion that goes beyond the call of CGI duty.
Some virtual artists love digital station wagons, others only have eyes for CGI donks (err, sorry, we meant Hi-risers, of course), while some love the Americana “imagination land” above all else. Naturally, at some point in time, we were also bound to strike some Stellantis ore.
We would casually refrain from calling it virtual gold as Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, is deeply preoccupied with Fiat's sad fate (among Citroens, Jeeps, and Dodges) and tries to do something CGI about it. Luckily, there is a big pool of Mopar inspiration floating around, lately.
Remember how Dodge turned the ICE muscle car world upside down with the announcement regarding the impending demise of these types of motors on Chargers and Challengers? Now Stellantis is also retiring the diesel-powered Ram 1500 with its Last Call version, and the Chrysler 300C is singing its HEMI V8 swan song, among others. Meanwhile, all is well and good on the Jeep front of sustainability.
This is simply because the SUV brand has a genuinely nice grasp of its EV future and an aggressive plan to start selling no less than four new models. This is also a great tie-in for the CGI expert’s latest idea for a belated Fiat resuscitation from the current brink of collapse. The gist of it would be to prop up the 500 family with the return of the 600 (Seicento), all the while easily piggybacking on the current EV architecture that underpins the likes of Peugeot’s e-2008 or Opel’s Mokka-e.
And, just to stand out – for better or worse – in the digital crowd, there is also a little bit of fresh Jeep Avenger EV style mixed in…
We would casually refrain from calling it virtual gold as Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, is deeply preoccupied with Fiat's sad fate (among Citroens, Jeeps, and Dodges) and tries to do something CGI about it. Luckily, there is a big pool of Mopar inspiration floating around, lately.
Remember how Dodge turned the ICE muscle car world upside down with the announcement regarding the impending demise of these types of motors on Chargers and Challengers? Now Stellantis is also retiring the diesel-powered Ram 1500 with its Last Call version, and the Chrysler 300C is singing its HEMI V8 swan song, among others. Meanwhile, all is well and good on the Jeep front of sustainability.
This is simply because the SUV brand has a genuinely nice grasp of its EV future and an aggressive plan to start selling no less than four new models. This is also a great tie-in for the CGI expert’s latest idea for a belated Fiat resuscitation from the current brink of collapse. The gist of it would be to prop up the 500 family with the return of the 600 (Seicento), all the while easily piggybacking on the current EV architecture that underpins the likes of Peugeot’s e-2008 or Opel’s Mokka-e.
And, just to stand out – for better or worse – in the digital crowd, there is also a little bit of fresh Jeep Avenger EV style mixed in…