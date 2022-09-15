Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison Is Expedition-Prepped, Boasts Detroit Seal of Approval

In a time when carmakers such as Chevrolet, Ford, Ram and a few others are beginning to focus on battery electric power for their full-size pickup truck models, it’s exciting to see off-road focused beasts such as the new Silverado ZR2 Bison, still going strong while using internal combustion power.
Take it in while you can folks, because even overlanding-focused models such as this one will soon be fully electric, and yes, rest assured that EV drivetrains can still produce all the torque you need to go on adventures, even more so than what you get from today’s turbodiesel units.
Anyway, the ZR2 Bison was created by Chevrolet in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), a premium off-road aftermarket manufacturer. The latter also worked on the 2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison, which became the most popular special edition package offer on that particular model.
“The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison is the ultimate half-ton truck for backcountry adventures,” said AEV CEO and founder Dave Harriton, just last month. “The Silverado ZR2 Bison checks all the boxes – robust stamped steel bumpers, complete underbody protection, a factory-tuned off-road suspension, and locking differentials front and rear. We are confident off-road enthusiasts are going to love this truck.”
The 2022 Silverado ZR2, as seen here on display at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, boasts a 32.5-degree front approach angle, an estimated 23.4 degrees for the rear, custom bumpers, underbody protection, skid plates protecting the front, rear diff, transfer case and fuel tank, plus exclusive gloss black 18-inch AEV wheels with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires.
In terms of power, you get a standard 6.2-liter V8 engine, sending 420 hp and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque to all four corners via a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The new Silverado ZR2 Bison will go into production early next year, with an MSRP of $78,490 – which is steep, but then again, this is a flagship-spec vehicle with increased capability.
