Ferrari 296 GTO Unica Deftly Brings Back the 288 to Piggyback on the New GTB PHEV

Right now, our eyes are swinging back and forth from the 2022 NAIAS taking place a little later than usual in Detroit and the Old Continent, where Ferrari just nuked the ultra-luxury SUV segment.
These are great times to be a car aficionado, despite all the issues that have plagued the entire world in general and the automotive industry in particular. We have lots of collectible ICE pony and muscle cars (from Last Call Dodges to all-new S650 Ford Mustangs), a bright and sustainable EV future to look forward to, and lots of cool stuff in between.
For example, Ferrari just bombed the ultra-luxury and super-SUV expectations of everyone with a blend of Rolls-Royce Cullinan style (those coach doors are a swing of genius) and Lambo Urus-trumping 715-horsepower V12 power. But perhaps not everyone will be mesmerized by the outrageous idea of a family-oriented, multi-door Ferrari SUV.
Remember, the Prancing Horse Tifosi tend to be as diehard and traditionalist as possible, at least in terms of design and two-door body styles because otherwise, they have always embraced the cutting edge of technological progress. So, maybe the new (Type F171) Ferrari 296 GTB is more suited for them, even though it only has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 under the hood and not a mighty V8 or a noble V12.
Alas, it is not down on power because it’s a plug-in hybrid with a combined 819 hp and is also not alone, thanks to the GTS open-top and Asetto Fiorano track-focused versions. But what about something vintage? Well, that can also be arranged, even if only digitally, courtesy of Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media.
He decided to take a CGI swing at the cool six-cylinder Ferrari and cooked up a potential comeback for the mighty Ferrari 288 GTO, an exotic homologation version of the beloved 308 GTB. Now, in his imagination, this would be named Ferrari 296 GTO Unica. Do you dig it, or not?
