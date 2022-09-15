2023 Ferrari Purosangue Already Receives a Full-Fat Aero Body Kit, Albeit Only Digitally

The automotive industry has received its equivalent of shock and awe tactics these past few days. Luckily, that is good news for car enthusiasts!
While most eyes, hearts, and minds are on focus point towards the ongoing 2022 North American International Auto Show taking place (a little later than usual) in Detroit, no one can forget about the genius strike from Europe. There, Ferrari recently unveiled the long-awaited Purosangue SUV that was everything we asked… and more.
The rumor mill is at full crank about the family-oriented high-performance ultra-luxury crossover and a little birdie has already whispered of Ferrari head honchos mulling the end of the order list after demand simply exploded. And that is for the OEM version – can you imagine what will happen to the aftermarket world after the Prancing Horse brand starts deliveries?
Well, if you need a visual example, even if only digitally, here is a great case in point made here courtesy of Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually dabbles with tuned models. Oddly enough, his initial take on the Purosangue was a bit quirky – an imagined first unique specification devised solely for an exotic supercar YouTuber.
Now he is back down his traditional CGI alley, with the Ferrari Purosangue crossover SUV properly dressed up in classic red attire and fashionably showcasing a dreamy aerodynamic body kit. This, along with the CGI examples touched by wheel aftermarket magic, are probably some of the first examples of virtual Purosangue customization.
But, of course, we expect that many more will come to second this interesting digital build project that has an aggressive, ‘angry shark’ type of demeanor combined with classic ritzy elements, such as the dark bronze/gold treatment applied to the large aftermarket-style wheels. So, is there a reason for Cullinans and Uruses to fear or not?
