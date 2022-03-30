Restomod VW Golf Embarks on Slammed, Imaginative Voyage of TSI Self-Discovery

The Volkswagen Gol, which by no means should be confused with the legendary Golf (although VW might have willed it so) is a subcompact model produced in Brazil specifically as the brand’s Latin America entry-level series.
One could easily describe it as the cross-Atlantic sibling to Europe’s Polo nameplate, with the Gol also taking over a multitude of different mantles according to specific market needs. As such, it has been manufactured with three- or five-door hatchback body styles, but also as 3/5-door station wagons (Parati), two-door coupe utility (Saveiro), and even 2/4-door saloons called Voyage.
Interestingly, the latter seems to have its fans even across the “pond,” where Andreas Richter, the virtual artist better known as ar.visual_ on social media, has decided it was about time we took a pop-quiz CGI engine test. The Berlin, Germany-based pixel master clearly likes to “go bananas with our (least) favorite cars,” just as his description states.
So, after a few Old Continent-based digital projects – such as a Tesla-swapped Golf Mk3 that has CGI racing on its mind, a Candy Orange tiger-wrapped Opel Manta who knew it is a virtual jungle out there, or a couple of spicy Volvos – the CGI expert decided it was time for a little mashup exercise. No, not one of the JDM variety, on this occasion.
Instead, the digital automotive content creator opted for a Brazilian two-door VW Voyage that would ride widened, slammed, and complete with a few Golf Mk1 restomod traits, like the cool LED headlight rings, the aftermarket motorsport wheel/tire combo, or the 1.5-liter “heart” tucked under the satin-black hood!
Interestingly, the author decided that after working hard to make the “entire golf 1 front-end from scratch,” he could take a moment of rest and allow fans to try and “guess what engine it has under the hood.” Notice there is also a “1.5-liter” hint placed in the back, so our money is on the 1.5 TSI from the EQ211 Evo family.
