S123 Mercedes Wagon Acts Like a Whipple Supercharged Gasser Hot Rod. It's Fake!

Today, the mid-size luxury Mercedes-Benz has a quite common, ultra-known denominator: E-Class. But not that long ago everything was scrambled and sometimes made little sense.
For example, the E-Class predecessors were sometimes hard to make out among their numerous abbreviations. So, people sometimes refer to them by their hero model across the series, more precisely the W124 and W123, W114/115, W110, and so on…
As such, perhaps one might excuse the dual W123 and S123 hashtags for this digital station wagon build project. Oh, excuse me, this is the least of anyone’s concerns after thoroughly checking it out? Well, there may be a point, as we are again dealing with Henry Andrus, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a very prolific imagination when it comes to crazy automotive mash-up ideas.
Usually, he mixes one or two disparate models – but this time around he conjoined a bundle of automotive modification styles into one vehicle that may or may not cause laughter (or, perhaps, a tear running the back of one’s eye). Alas, these are the crazy times we live in.
Thus, even best-selling series such as the W123 Mercedes-Benz are not left alone to rest tranquil in car Valhalla. Instead, this S123 station wagon is a gasser mixed up with a Hot Rod and comes with a Whipple supercharged V8 swap to make sure those meaty Hoosier rear tires can be properly (yet digitally) moved.
Nothing was left forgotten – neither the front cookie cutters nor the side exhaust or the “high roller” and ‘JEGS’ decals. Alas, if there is one last thing that would make any diehard fan run amuck crying foul play, that must be the straight-axle transformation. Still, some of you might also consider it just the icing on the cake, who knows!
