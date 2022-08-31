Informal Design Sketches Are a Moody Attempt at Uncovering the All-Electric 911

Right now, the German luxury sports car and SUV maker cannot be bothered with the sustainable revolution. So, other people are taking matters into their hands and drawing the EV future instead.
After just presenting us with the 992 series-based 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, it seems that one of Volkswagen’s most prized assets is already thinking about the future of the motorsport-inspired series. As such, a facelifted GT3 was recently spied on at the Nürburgring Nordschleife while dressed up to impress with a new rear bumper.
Incremental updates are all the rage at Porsche when it comes to its legendary 911 series, so we can all imagine that it is going to be a while before the electrification wave finally hits them. Even the officials have warned us they will stay away from it for as long as possible, after all. Still, certain folks do not accept no for an answer and will take matters into their own hands – or at the tip of their CGI brushes, to be more precise.
Such is the case here with Giorgi Tedoradze, the Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who continues his recent CGI-drawing series with a potential Porsche EV. So, after thinking about resurrecting the Mercedes-AMG SLS supercar, reviving the Z8 as a self-driving, sporty EV, or reinventing the Alfa Romeo 6C series with dreams of mid-engine six-cylinder glory, now it is time for an all-electric 911.
The zero-emissions luxury sports car is unofficially envisioned for the 2024 model year, but such a timeline is quite wishful thinking. Additionally, the battery-powered Porsche 911 does not look like anything before it, meaning the pixel master has taken the liberty to revolutionize both the powertrain and design. Which, in the end, may or may not hold true to Porsche’s real intentions.
