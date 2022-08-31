2023 Honda Civic Type R Varis Widebody Enjoys a Virtual Parking Lot Session

The Japanese automaker is gearing up to celebrate no less than 25 years of Type R variations of the Civic nameplate, yet no special or limited editions have been announced so far.
Perhaps, the carmaker will rectify that omission before the year’s end, and until then we always have the virtual realm to take care of the cooler Type R stuff. Some pixel masters will be eager to gratify the upcoming next-generation of the mid-size Accord with the feisty moniker, all over again.
Others, such as Ignas Simonaitis, the virtual artist behind the digital label “Halawia” (aka halawia.3d on social media), can only think of the sixth Civic Type R iteration (based on the eleventh-generation Civic), also all over again. So, after he recently switched from a custom McLaren F1 reinvention that would easily haunt our tube-chassis Speedtail dreams to a Civic Type R that adopted a meaner stance, here is the CGI expert fooling around with “backplates and HDRIs.”
And we mean that in the best conceivable way, as the previous Varis-inspired widebody kit for the Honda Civic Type R did not shine as brightly as a Rising Sun in the artificial virtual light of the original studio setting. Now, on the other hand, the new Civic Type R looks even better while enjoying a life-like SGI session of town and highway parking lot shenanigans.
Just as before, do note the cool widebody extensions, the black-contrasting aerodynamic elements (including the front winglets and the massive rear wing), or the dark and menacing aftermarket wheels that bode well for the slammed atmosphere. Plus, the author even gives us a color palette choice. So, do you like the crimson or the blue Varis-inspired widebody Civic Type R?
