Tuned Jag F-Type R Drags Modded Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Someone Gets Nasty

Better beware, as Dodge has taken the 2023 model year “Last Call” strategy very seriously by introducing the first of seven new models, the Hemi 392 Challenger Shakedown R/T Scat Pack. But is that enough for the quarter-mile drag racing world?
Probably not, as some consider even the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat a little underpowered. Luckily, the aftermarket realm is always there to help. The only problem is that others can do the same thing, and level the playing field. But let us give you an interesting example of the sports vs. muscle car variety.
The videographer behind the Race Your Ride account on YouTube brings us the cool dragstrip story of yet another America vs. Import encounter that took place at Byron Dragway (Illinois) and was recently uploaded to the quarter-mile-focused channel (on August 25th, 2022). It revolves around a British-born Jaguar F-Type R Coupe which, before its mid-life cycle update, had 550 hp via the factory supercharged 5.0-liter V8.
On the other side, after the first-ever pass for this ride occurred against a GMC Sierra Denali at the 0:35 mark, sits one of the most popular choices from the muscle car world – Dodge’s feisty Challenger SRT Hellcat. Alas, something is amiss with both rides because each owner decided to tune and mod theirs, probably in the hope of accomplishing grand feats worthy of the quarter-mile legend books.
Well, I am not so sure these whips (the Jaguar allegedly has around 700 hp and the manual Whipple Hellcat is above the 800+ threshold) will get any songs written about them, at least not until they break into the tens. Alas, since this Jaguar F-Type R was new to the aftermarket dragstrip game, let us give it the benefit of a newcomer. Still, it is nice that it took home a couple of victories, giving the Hellcat a nasty 11.42s to 12.38s surprise in the process…
