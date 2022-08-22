Tuned Toyota GR Supra Drags Modded BMW 340i and It's Not Even Close, Titanic Style

Many people show hatred for Toyota’s fifth-generation GR Supra because it was developed with Bavarian help and is manufactured alongside a BMW. But that is just wishful thinking, sometimes, as the latter is way ahead of the Japanese sports car, as it turns out.
Well, a bit of help from the aftermarket realm never hurt anyone, right? And there is no need to take our word for granted, as Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, has prepared yet another uncanny sibling rivalry brawl, this time between a Toyota and a BMW… with a twist.
One would think that a GR Supra meeting a BMW definitely needs to be a (G29) Z4 occurrence. But fans of this particular channel know that Sam loves to shuffle expectations around. So, on this occasion, the GR Supra meets a previous-generation BMW 3 Series. Only that neither is stock, anymore.
Thus, according to the specification details, the Toyota GR Supra now has around 500 horsepower after the 3.0-liter inline-six underwent a Stage 2 ECU upgrade, a Borla Attack exhaust swap, and some catless downpipe mods. Meanwhile, its opponent – the same 500-hp BMW 340i xDrive M Performance that stomped on a stock R35 Nissan GT-R with its downpipe, hybrid turbos, and fuel pump upgrade – is ready for yet another surprising brawl.
Now, if Godzilla could not keep up with it, can anyone imagine what would happen to a GR Supra? Albeit the specifications did give the RWD sports car a big advantage in terms of weight. Alas, it was to no avail, as none of the races – two drags from the 1:51 and 2:44 marks (after the exhaust check, which had the GR Supra on top) or two rolls from the 3:41 and 4:26 marks proved anything changed. Except for a Titanic-sized gap, that is…
One would think that a GR Supra meeting a BMW definitely needs to be a (G29) Z4 occurrence. But fans of this particular channel know that Sam loves to shuffle expectations around. So, on this occasion, the GR Supra meets a previous-generation BMW 3 Series. Only that neither is stock, anymore.
Thus, according to the specification details, the Toyota GR Supra now has around 500 horsepower after the 3.0-liter inline-six underwent a Stage 2 ECU upgrade, a Borla Attack exhaust swap, and some catless downpipe mods. Meanwhile, its opponent – the same 500-hp BMW 340i xDrive M Performance that stomped on a stock R35 Nissan GT-R with its downpipe, hybrid turbos, and fuel pump upgrade – is ready for yet another surprising brawl.
Now, if Godzilla could not keep up with it, can anyone imagine what would happen to a GR Supra? Albeit the specifications did give the RWD sports car a big advantage in terms of weight. Alas, it was to no avail, as none of the races – two drags from the 1:51 and 2:44 marks (after the exhaust check, which had the GR Supra on top) or two rolls from the 3:41 and 4:26 marks proved anything changed. Except for a Titanic-sized gap, that is…