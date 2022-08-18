New Edge Ford Mustang Drags G-Body Coupes, Easily Shows Who's a Turbo Boss

Over the years, the legendary Ford Mustang pony/muscle car has duked it out with innumerable foes, not just the usual Camaro and Challenger/Charger rivals. And, sometimes, it came out on top with a little aftermarket help.
Blue Oval enthusiasts have six generations of Mustang glory to choose from when trying to use it as a blank canvas to make it their own. Some love to keep their stock and original, others love to customize them, and many more can only dream about the aftermarket tuning world. Sometimes, their fantasies are even focused on a certain aspect of the motorsport world.
Such is the case here with this black New Edge Ford Mustang GT that rides on meaty rear Hoosiers and front cookie cutters and has a few additional aero skills at the back, as well as a bonkers turbocharged assembly attached to the front. One cannot miss it either, as there is no more hood, and the exhausts spit fire and brimstone right beside it, left and right.
Anyway, according to the story shared by the videographer behind Jmalcom2004 on YouTube, who is right in the middle of “backwoods” action yet again at the Headhunters Dragway in Eatonton, Georgia, this big turbo Mustang was ready to “put it down” against an enemy from the 1980s: General Motors’ popular G-body series. Even better, there is both day and nighttime action, just in case anyone feels the craving for some mystery.
The first skirmish, at the 2:35 mark, sees the menacing turbo Mustang fight off a teal representative of the G-body breed, and the two of them seem to go neck-in-neck for most of the race. If the POVs are not duping us, then we can subtly agree to give the victory to the Blue Oval representative – as there is no official confirmation from the track’s porta-tree lights. Alas, during the second brawl it is way easier to make out the winner (from the 3:31 mark), even though it is almost pitch dark…
