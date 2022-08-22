Swizz Beatz Jokes His 7-Year-Old Son Genesis Was Trying to Drive the Ferrari Enzo

DJ Swizz Beatz is a self-declared Ferrari fan, and his garage includes a few limited-edition models, like the LaFerrari, SP1, and Enzo. And the latter seems to have caught his seven-year-old son’s attention.
DJ Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, loves his Ferrari collection. And he doesn’t just store his limited-edition cars away behind a glass, but usually takes them out for a ride. He even teaches his sons how to drive them, the way he did with Kasseem Dean Jr. in his Ferrari LaFerrari.
In a new post shared on his social media account, Beatz posted several pictures of his and Alicia Keys' seven-year-old son, Genesis Ali Dean, next to his Ferrari Enzo. He captioned it: “Somebody was trying drive,” with several laughing and gush of wind emojis.
Of course, at seven years old, Genesis is too young to get behind the wheel of the exclusive model and any other model for that matter. But he is quite used to his dad’s Ferraris. Not long ago, he even rode in the SF90 Stradale as his dad drove him to school.
But when it comes to the Ferrari Enzo, that’s a bit more special. It’s one out of 399 units ever built, unveiled 20 years ago. It’s named after the founder of the luxury sports car manufacturer and screams exclusivity. The majority came in Rosso Corsa (red), with a few in Giallo Modena (yellow), and even fewer in black, white, or gray.
The customers had to receive an invitation to buy one, and given Swizz Beatz’s collection, it’s not surprising that he owns one. It’s unclear whether he purchased it new or he bought it later on, but it wouldn't be surprising for him to get an invitation from the Maranello brand.
The Enzo is put in motion by a 6.0-liter V12 engine that sends 651 horsepower (660 ps) and a maximum torque of 657 lb-ft (485 Nm) to the rear wheels. The Ferrari Enzo can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.65 seconds, on his way to a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph). Which might just be too much for little Gen.
