2022 Subaru WRX Drag Races Hyundai i30 N, It’s Not Exactly Close

17 Aug 2022, 14:45 UTC ·
Previewed by the VIZIV Performance Concept from 2017, the second-generation WRX is often described as disappointing. Ignoring the black-painted cladding that makes it look a bit like a kid’s toy car, the Tokyo-based manufacturer didn’t pay enough attention to compact-sized rivals.
Although it features a modern engine with a larger displacement, Subaru’s halo model produces 246 horsepower on the four-wheel dynamometer, matching the rating of the previous generation’s 2.0-liter boxer turbo. The four-pot lump also makes 20 pound-foot (27 Nm) less wheel torque, which isn’t excusable for the 2.4-liter boxer turbo that premiered back in 2018.

Let’s pretend that output figures and exterior design aren’t really a problem. Be that as it may, few prospective customers are willing to get over the continuously variable transmission of the range-topping specification. The GT adds many go-faster bits and sporty bobs, including electronically controlled dampers and Ultrasuede-wrapped Recaro front seats, but the “Subaru Performance Transmission” doesn’t have the feel of a stick shift.

Even a torque-converter automatic would’ve been a lot better, let alone those blistering-quick DCTs. The N DCT of the Hyundai i30 N is the perfect example of doing it right, and as opposed to Subaru, the South Korean automaker is much obliged to sell you a manual regardless of trim level.

On paper, the Hyundai makes a world of difference thanks to a torquier engine (392 Nm or 289 pound-foot versus 350 Nm or 258 pound-foot). What's more, Hyundai squeezed 206 kW (276 horsepower) from a 2.0-liter mill as opposed to 202 kW (271 horsepower) for the Scooby. Adding insult to injury, the JDM-spec WRX S4 is torquier than North America’s WRX.

The question is, can the all-wheel-drive Subaru gap the front-wheel-drive Hyundai in the quarter mile? Unfortunately for WRX enthusiasts, our friends at Cars.co.za have delivered a negative answer. Although it launches better, the WRX starts to lose it by the halfway point of the drag race.

Video thumbnail


