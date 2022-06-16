The New Hyundai i30 N Is a Blast to Drive on Twisty Roads, YouTuber Says

Let's face it. The world of hot hatches is dominated by the Volkswagen Golf R and Honda Civic Type R. But not for long. As unpopular as the segment has gotten owing to a crossover and SUV craze, South Korean auto manufacturer Hyundai felt it was the perfect time to spice things up with the new Hyundai i30 N.
Mat Watson of Carwow got the chance to check out this new full-strength hot hatch from Hyundai and find out if it shakes any branches in this hotly contested segment.
Compared to the standard version, the Hyundai i30 N has a much more aggressive front-end, iconic red calipers sticking out of the wheels, and a newly designed taillight (reminiscent of a Golf R).
Under the hood, the new Hyundai i30 N comes with a potent 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine. It's paired to either a short-throw six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic making 276 hp (280 ps) and 289 lb-ft (392Nm) of torque.
The i30 N is a tweaked version that makes 5 hp and 29-lb-ft (39 Nm) of torque over the previous version. It also sits eight millimeters lower to the ground, has bigger 19-inch wheels, stronger brakes, and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.
Behind the wheel, the new Hyundai i30 N is quite fun to drive. Watson loves its rev-matching and balance. He feels this combination gives you loads of confidence on twisty roads.
"The steering is sharp and precise. It's a total maniac. You get some great noises," he confesses.
According to Hyundai, the manual variant of the Hyundai i30 N will do 0 to 60 mph in 5.9-seconds (0.2-seconds quicker than the old model). In Watson's test, the Hyundai i30 N did 0 to 60 mph in 7.16 seconds with traction on and 6.75 seconds with traction off.
Watson thinks you should shortlist the Hyundai i30 N if you are looking for a fun hot hatch. If you are interested in finding out his opinion on its good and annoying bits, catch the action in the video below.
