The New Hyundai i30 N Is a Blast to Drive on Twisty Roads, YouTuber Says

Mat Watson of Carwow got the chance to check out this new full-strength hot hatch from Hyundai and find out if it shakes any branches in this hotly contested segment.Compared to the standard version, the Hyundai i30 N has a much more aggressive front-end, iconic red calipers sticking out of the wheels, and a newly designed taillight ( reminiscent of a Golf R ).Under the hood, the new Hyundai i30 N comes with a potent 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine. It's paired to either a short-throw six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic making 276 hp (280 ps) and 289 lb-ft (392Nm) of torque.The i30 N is a tweaked version that makes 5 hp and 29-lb-ft (39 Nm) of torque over the previous version. It also sits eight millimeters lower to the ground, has bigger 19-inch wheels, stronger brakes, and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.Behind the wheel, the new Hyundai i30 N is quite fun to drive. Watson loves its rev-matching and balance. He feels this combination gives you loads of confidence on twisty roads."The steering is sharp and precise. It's a total maniac. You get some great noises," he confesses.According to Hyundai, the manual variant of the Hyundai i30 N will do 0 to 60 mph in 5.9-seconds (0.2-seconds quicker than the old model). In Watson's test, the Hyundai i30 N did 0 to 60 mph in 7.16 seconds with traction on and 6.75 seconds with traction off.Watson thinks you should shortlist the Hyundai i30 N if you are looking for a fun hot hatch. If you are interested in finding out his opinion on its good and annoying bits, catch the action in the video below.