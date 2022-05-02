2023 Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition Wants to Lure You Into the Hot Hatch World

Hyundai’s N Division is appealing to motoring enthusiasts with a new version of its compact hot hatch, dubbed the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition, that is capped at 800 copies worldwide. Out of those, 620 units are reserved for Europe, and 180 are destined for Australia.
Sporting exclusive updates inside and out, the 2023 Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition will be available Down Under from the fourth quarter of the year, in two exterior finishes: Serenity White Pearl (~70% of the cars aimed at Australia) and Phantom Black Pearl.
Special decals on the outside, two exclusive ‘Drive-N’ badges in dark bronze matte on the front fenders, black ‘Hyundai’ logos, and the GPS coordinates of the brand’s Test Center at the Nurburgring in Germany, where their sporty models have been developed, tested, and put through their paces since 2011, are included. The cars ride on 19-inch forged alloy wheels with a dark bronze matte look.
Inside, the automaker gave it Alcantara on the steering wheel, armrest, handbrake, and gearshift lever, stitched together with red string. Additional red accents can be seen throughout the cockpit, and some of the parts that sport this shade are the ‘N’ buttons on the steering wheel, and the seatbelts. Exclusive floor mats are part of the makeover, and elsewhere, the limited edition hot hatch features a glass roof, just like the i30 N Premium on which it builds.
Powering it is the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, making 206 kW (280 ps / 276 hp) and 392 Nm (289 lb-ft) of torque. Customers will be able to choose between two transmission options, the six-speed manual and eight-speed DCT, with around 70% of the cars that will arrive in Australia being equipped with the automatic gearbox. The i30 N can deal with the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in just under 6.0 seconds and will max out at 250 kph (155 mph).
