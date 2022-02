VW Golf 8 GTI Clubsport vs. Hyundai i30 N Performance Drag Race Yields Dominant Winner

DCT

Not available stateside, the Mk. 8 Golf GTI Clubsport also flaunts 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque. Tipping the scales at 1,461 kilograms (3,221 pounds), the compact car is exclusively offered with front-wheel drive and a dual-clutch transmission capable of delivering blistering-quick upshifts.The paddle-shift DSG definitely is quicker than a row-your-own manual, and it’s also worthy of note that a two-pedal setup is better for everyday scenarios that include traffic jams. Be that as it may, the stick shift creates a more organic connection between driver and vehicle, which brings us to the Hyundai i30 N Performance driven by Daniel Abt in the featured clip.Slightly lighter at 1,429 kilograms (3,150 pounds) in this configuration, the South Korean interloper is gifted with a 2.0-liter turbo as well. But as opposed to the GTI’s engine, Hyundai kept it sensible with 275 ps (271 horsepower) and 378 Nm (279 pound-feet) for the i30 N Performance.Although the Hyundai is available with a wet-clutch, the manual example in the following video simply doesn’t stand a chance against the VeeDub in a straight line. The best runs to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) ended in 6.3 seconds compared to 5.18 seconds in less-than-ideal weather. As for the quarter-mile sprint, Volkswagen asserts dominance once again with an elapsed time of 13.23 seconds versus 14.20 seconds.Although not as proficient in a straight-line showdown, it’s very important we mention the starting prices for these cars. Over in Germany where Volkswagen is based, the most basic specification of the GTI is €38,250 ($42,820 at current exchange rates) while the Clubsport starts at €43,585 ($48,800). Hyundai, meanwhile, wants €33,650 ($37,670) for the standard specification of the i30 N or €36,900 ($41,310) for the Performance pack.