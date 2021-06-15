2021 Hyundai i30 N Is Almost Ready to Dominate Australia’s FWD Hot Hatch Market

Subsequent to its official unveiling last fall, the 2021 Hyundai i30 N will soon launch in Australia. The front-wheel drive, compact hot hatch will go on sale next month in three different versions, priced from AU$44,500 (equaling to US$34,310/€28,323).
Simply called the i30 N, the entry-level model benefits from the sporty makeover of the entire range, and sits on 19-inch alloys shod in Pirelli P-Zero tires.
It features LED exterior lighting, front sports seats, 4.2-inch TFT driver’s display, 10.25-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, digital radio, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging pad, smart key and push-button start, and a selection of safety systems, including blind-spot warning, lane follow, rear-cross traffic alert and driver attention warning.
The 2021 i30 N Premium will set buyers back at least AU$47,500 (US$36,624/€30.233), adding a few items over the base specification. The rear privacy windows, bucket seats with integrated headrests, Alcantara upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers and front parking sensors are standard.
Last but not least, the i30 N Premium with Sunroof adds, well, a panoramic glass sunroof, and can be ordered from AU$49,000 (US$37,780/€31,187).
An updated version of the 2.0-liter T-GDI engine powers the entire 2021 i30 N lineup. It produces 206 kW (280 PS / 276 HP) and 392 Nm (289 lb-ft) of torque, up 4 kW (5 PS / 5 HP) and 39 Nm (29 lb-ft) over the previous iteration, enabling a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 5.4 seconds, and a 250 kph (155 mph) top speed.
The power unit can be specified with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Nonetheless, the self-shifting option is not available in the i30 N Premium, as it is limited to the base i30 N and i30 N Premium with Sunroof, boosting their MLPs (manufacturer’s list prices) to AU$47,500 (US$36,624/€30,233) and AU$52,000 (US$40,093/€33,097) respectively.
