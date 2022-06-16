Former NFL Star Curtis “Boonah” Brinkley Turned CEO Splashes on Chalk Gray Rolls-Royce

It’s always good to work and find your passion, and NFL player turned artist and record executive Curtis “Boonah” Brinkley seems to have found it. And he can now afford a bespoke ride from Champion Motoring, a chalk gray Rolls-Royce.
Curtis “Boonah” Brinkley is a former NFL running back. In 2009, he signed with San Diego Chargers and had previously played college football at Syracuse. He was also a member of the Chicago Bears before he retired in 2013 after three and a half years of playing.
But Brinkley didn’t dwell on his time in the NFL and switched to another passion of his: music. The 37-year-old now is the CEO of Stack and Starve Records, a business he started in 2019 to give the youth of Philadelphia a chance to follow their dreams. He has worked alongside rappers like Yxng K.A., Lil Muk, ZahSosaa, and many others.
And business seems to be boomin’, because he has now just splashed on a new, bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The British manufacturer’s first and only SUV in the current lineup comes with an exotic, imposing exterior and a powerful performance, adding to all of that, the luxury the brand entails. Which, automatically, had turned it into one of the most popular rides for the rich and famous.
Introduced in 2018, it comes with Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood, that delivers 563 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
The Cullinan is usually meant to be enjoyed from the back seat, but it’s still able to provide its driver with quite a thrill when getting behind the wheel. The SUV can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
For the project, Boonah worked with San Diego, California-based car dealership Champion Motoring, and the result is a bespoke chalk grey behemoth, riding on 26-inch aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. The cabin combines several colors, including white, dark gray, and red accents, and it comes with a Starlight headliner on a dark gray roof.
