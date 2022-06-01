The 2023 Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Special Edition Is Limited to 75 Units in the UK

Of the 800 units that Hyundai will deliver worldwide, only 75 copies of the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition will be offered in the United Kingdom. Of course, it’s a fair bit more expensive than your Average Joe-spec i30 N.
On-the-road pricing is listed at £38,190 or $48,040 at current exchange rates compared to £34,095 or $42,890 for the standard model. Exclusively fitted with the double-clutch transmission of the wet-clutch variety, this five-door hatchback can be painted Serenity White Pearl or Phantom Black Pearl.
What has actually changed from the standard model? The list starts with 19-inch forged alloys that sport a dark-bronze matte finish. Black emblems fore and aft, decals in red and gold, front-wing badges with the GPS coordinates of the Hyundai Motor Europe Test Centre at the Nurburgring in Germany, and N Light Seats with red accents also need to be mentioned. Goodies further include Alcantara with red stitching on the steering wheel, gear stick gaiter, handbrake lever, and the center console. Pretty neat, isn’t it so?
But wait, because we’re not done yet! Hyundai is much obliged to throw in red seatbelts, the N and Drive Mode buttons in red, and Drive-N Limited Edition carpeted floor mats with red and white stitching. The icing on the cake is the Drive-N Limited Edition numbered plaque that depicts the car’s position among the 800-unit run. Alongside the 75 units coming to the UK, the European Union and Australia will be delivered 545 and 180 units.
Hyundai sweetens the deal with driver-assist equipment that’s currently not available in the i30 N, safety features that include Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Collision Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Assist.
As with the regular specification, the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition is rocking a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with direct injection. In this application, it makes 276 horsepower (280 ps) and 289 pound-feet (392 Nm) of torque between 2,100 and 4,700 revolutions per minute.
What has actually changed from the standard model? The list starts with 19-inch forged alloys that sport a dark-bronze matte finish. Black emblems fore and aft, decals in red and gold, front-wing badges with the GPS coordinates of the Hyundai Motor Europe Test Centre at the Nurburgring in Germany, and N Light Seats with red accents also need to be mentioned. Goodies further include Alcantara with red stitching on the steering wheel, gear stick gaiter, handbrake lever, and the center console. Pretty neat, isn’t it so?
But wait, because we’re not done yet! Hyundai is much obliged to throw in red seatbelts, the N and Drive Mode buttons in red, and Drive-N Limited Edition carpeted floor mats with red and white stitching. The icing on the cake is the Drive-N Limited Edition numbered plaque that depicts the car’s position among the 800-unit run. Alongside the 75 units coming to the UK, the European Union and Australia will be delivered 545 and 180 units.
Hyundai sweetens the deal with driver-assist equipment that’s currently not available in the i30 N, safety features that include Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Collision Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Assist.
As with the regular specification, the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition is rocking a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with direct injection. In this application, it makes 276 horsepower (280 ps) and 289 pound-feet (392 Nm) of torque between 2,100 and 4,700 revolutions per minute.