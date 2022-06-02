2022 VW Golf R 20 Years Edition Launched in Germany, Costs More Than a New BMW 5 Series

After last week’s unveiling, the Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years has now launched in its home market of Germany, with a jaw-dropping price tag.
At €59,995 (equal to $64,137), the special edition model, which will be produced for roughly one year, is €6,295 ($6,730) more expensive than a brand-new BMW 5 Series. It’s also pricier than its direct rival from the Munich company, the M135i xDrive, and the 387 ps (382 hp / 285 kW) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque Mercedes-AMG A 45 4Matic+.
Created to celebrate the Golf R’s 20th anniversary, it has 13 ps (13 hp / 10 kW) more than the standard Golf R. The 2.0-liter turbo-four, mated to a DSG, and all-wheel drive, produces 333 ps (328 hp / 245 kW), enabling a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.6 seconds, a one-tenth improvement. Top speed is capped at 250 kph (155 mph), or 270 kph (167 mph) when had with the optional R Performance Package.
Featuring the R-Performance Torque Vectoring Control, Vehicle Dynamics Manager, and two additional driving modes called Special and Drift, the latter bundle is a no-cost option on the Golf R 20 years. The car also has a roof spoiler, rides on 19-inch Estoril wheels, and gets a sports exhaust system, and a gizmo that automatically revs the engine up to 2,500 on start-up.
‘20’ logos on the outside, and blue design accents will further set it apart from the normal versions of the compact hot hatch. Inside, the car has genuine carbon decorative trim elements on the dashboard and door cards, a premiere for the brand, blue ‘R’ logos, including one on the steering wheel, and the usual amount of gear.
Production will take place at the Wolfsburg factory, in Germany, and the first copies will start arriving at dealers in Europe and North America this summer.
