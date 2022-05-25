Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years: Most Powerful Golf Ever Will Make Your Neighbors Hate You

More on this:

1 Volkswagen Golf R: VW's Defiant Competitor to the Toyota GR Corolla

2 Volkswagen Golf R Faces Toyota GR Yaris on the Track, It's Tighter Than You Think

3 Volkswagen Golf R Vs BMW M3 Competition Drag Race. Surely, It Can't. Can It?

4 Is the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R an Updated Golf R 7.5?

5 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Variant Is Family Hauling Done Right