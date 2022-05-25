Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years: Most Powerful Golf Ever Will Make Your Neighbors Hate You

Volkswagen is celebrating 20 years since the original Golf R, the R32, broke cover with a special edition version of the hot hatch. Aptly dubbed the Golf R 20 Years, it is the most powerful production Golf ever.
Instead of dropping a press release as usual, the German company shared some of the hot stuff on several official websites. The car has 333 ps (328 hp / 245 kW) and needs 4.6 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill.
This makes it 13 ps (13 hp / 10 kW) punchier than the standard Euro-spec Golf R Mk8, which is one tenth of a second slower to 100 kph (62 mph) and tops out at 250 kph (155 mph) or 270 kph (167 mph) when ordered with the optional R Performance Package.
In addition to the extra oomph, assisted by the dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission said to have been remapped, and all-wheel drive system, just like the regular Golf R, the 2022 Golf R 20 Years has a few extra goodies. For one, it comes with the Akrapovic exhaust system, and it is this feature, combined with a gizmo that automatically revs the engine up to 2,500 rpm upon start-up, that will make your neighbors hate you.
Telling it apart from the more mainstream model means having to look for the ‘20’ logos on the outside, blue design accents, and contrasting side mirror casings. It is equipped with the roof spoiler as standard and rides on the 8x19-inch Estoril wheels, shod in 235/35 rubber. A set of semi-slick tires is available as an option for those who tend to drive their all-wheel drive compact hot hatch like they stole it.
Genuine carbon fiber trim bedecks the dashboard, and door cards, in a premiere for the brand. The Golf R 20 is equipped with the premium sports seats as standard, wrapped in Nappa leather.
Pricing details, and availability have yet to be announced, but VW will reportedly keep it in production until mid-2023.
