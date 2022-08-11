2023 Subaru Ascent Gets $33,895 Price Tag, Comes With Improved Safety Tech

Exclusively offered with a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer, the Ascent is the first application of the FA24F engine. Introduced in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the family-sized crossover enters 2023 with a host of updates.
The biggest difference between it and the pre-facelift Ascent comes in the guise of a redesigned front bumper, which gives this fellow a bolder look. The rear bumper is also different, as are the LED headlights and taillights.
In regular driving scenarios, the biggest improvement would be Subaru’s latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system “operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions” according to the Japanese automaker. A wider field of view is featured as well, along with updated control software, an electronic brake booster, and a wide-angle mono camera that complements the EyeSight safety suite’s twin cameras.
Vehicles equipped with Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert now include Automatic Emergency Steering, which is designed to work in conjunction with EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking to avoid collisions by steering at speeds under 50 mph (80 kph).
Cabin Connect is another novelty, a system that amplifies the driver’s voice to the third-row occupants. This item is available on trim levels equipped with the Harman Kardon QuantumLogic audio system. The optional Surround View Monitor offers a 360-degree overhead view of the seven- or eight-seat utility vehicle by combining four cameras into a single image.
Also new for 2023, the Onyx Edition Limited builds upon the Onyx Edition. Priced at $46,295 sans destination, this grade flaunts an 11.6-inch multimedia navigation system, the DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, a 12-way power driver’s seat with four-way power lumbar adjustments and two-position memory, an adjustable seat cushion extension, second-row outboard heated seats, second-row sunshades, and plenty of other goodies.
There is, however, an even more expensive trim level available in the guise of the $48,195 Touring. At the lowest end of the spectrum, the Ascent will set you back $33,895, excluding the $1,225 destination and delivery fee.
Only available with a continuously variable transmission with eight-speed manual mode, the facelifted Ascent can tow up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms). Rated at 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm), the Ascent comes – as expected – with Symmetrical AWD across the board.
