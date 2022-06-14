2023 Subaru Ascent Gets a Nose Job and Improved Safety Assistance Systems

The family-friendly Subaru Ascent was introduced in 2019 and is now ripe for a refresh to make it more attractive for the 2023 model year. The Japanese added up-to-date driver assistance systems and more equipment to the Onyx Edition aimed at more demanding customers.
Design-wise, the Japanese SUV got new front and rear elements like the more prominent grille and the redesigned LED headlights. The aerodynamics were improved thanks to the new front bumper cover featuring lower-edge air ducts. At the back, Ascent customers will appreciate the updated C-shaped taillights.
The more substantial updates come underneath, with an up-to-date assistance package and new infotainment features. The vertically oriented 11.6-inch touchscreen is most visible, replacing most of the physical switchgear with touch-operated controls. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also on offer, so you don’t need to plug your phone in anymore.
Fresh from the oven is the new EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which operates under a wider range of conditions thanks to a broader field of view. Standard across the line is a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works together with the dual-camera EyeSight system. The new camera helps recognize the pedestrian and cyclists sooner, improving safety.
The Onyx Edition trim adds a touch of luxury to the Ascent, with exterior and interior exclusive features. Aside from the 20-inch wheels and the standard panoramic roof, the new trim brings a plethora of equipment to the plate. The Onyx Edition also comes with standard dual-function X-Mode with Hill Descent Control. The system features Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings to optimize all-wheel-drive performance for challenging weather or road conditions.
All Subaru Ascent trim levels are powered by a 260-horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru Boxer engine, mated to a Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) featuring an 8-speed manual mode function. The power is sent to all four wheels via Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.
The more substantial updates come underneath, with an up-to-date assistance package and new infotainment features. The vertically oriented 11.6-inch touchscreen is most visible, replacing most of the physical switchgear with touch-operated controls. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also on offer, so you don’t need to plug your phone in anymore.
Fresh from the oven is the new EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which operates under a wider range of conditions thanks to a broader field of view. Standard across the line is a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works together with the dual-camera EyeSight system. The new camera helps recognize the pedestrian and cyclists sooner, improving safety.
The Onyx Edition trim adds a touch of luxury to the Ascent, with exterior and interior exclusive features. Aside from the 20-inch wheels and the standard panoramic roof, the new trim brings a plethora of equipment to the plate. The Onyx Edition also comes with standard dual-function X-Mode with Hill Descent Control. The system features Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings to optimize all-wheel-drive performance for challenging weather or road conditions.
All Subaru Ascent trim levels are powered by a 260-horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru Boxer engine, mated to a Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) featuring an 8-speed manual mode function. The power is sent to all four wheels via Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.