Subaru BRZ's 10th Anniversary Celebrated in Japan With New Limited Edition Model

As the BRZ turns 10, Subaru is celebrating it with a limited edition. Aptly dubbed the BRZ 10th Anniversary Limited, the model builds on the ‘S’ specification and is capped at 200 copies only.
Aimed at the Japanese market, it features a few special touches inside and out. Blink and you will miss the black-finished 18-inch wheels, black side mirror caps and rear emblem, and the special stickers on the rear side windows.
For the interior, the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun chose a combination of leather and ultra-suede, contrasted by blue accents and stitching. Dark metallic trim was added to the steering wheel, dashboard, and instrument cluster, and several other parts were wrapped in leather, such as the steering wheel, gearshift lever on manual versions, and handbrake lever. Automatic cars get the black sports/snow mode switch. To further emphasize its special nature, Subaru also gave it '10th Anniversary' logo embroidery in the door cards, in blue.
There are no mechanical changes whatsoever, with power still being supplied by the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter boxer engine. In its home market, the lump kicks out 232 hp (235 ps / 173 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque. Everything is transferred to the rear wheels via the standard six-speed manual or optional six-speed automatic transmission.
As we already mentioned, only 200 units of the new BRZ 10th Anniversary Edition will ever see the light of day, and all of them will be sold in Japan. The company will start accepting orders at its dealer network nationwide on July 28, and will close the order books on September 30. Pricing will kick off at 3,388,000 yen (equal to $24,888) for the six-speed manual transmission models, and getting the sports coupe with the six-speed automatic gearbox will set buyers back at least 3,553,000 yen ($26,101).
