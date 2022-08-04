Subaru Outback Gets Highest Possible Score in Updated IIHS Crash Test

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has devised a new, tougher side crash test and has put seven 2022 model year midsize vehicles through the wringer. The only midsize car among those tested to receive the highest possible score was the Subaru Outback.
The updated side impact test now reflects more accurately a real-world crash against a pickup truck or SUV. The crash simulation involves a heavier barrier (the dummy vehicle that is supposed to collide with the test car) that weighs 4,200 pounds, up from 3,300 pounds in the previous version of the test. The barrier T-bones the vehicle being tested at 37 mph/ 59.5 kph (compared to 31 mph or nearly 50 kph before). This results in 82% more energy being applied to the tested car.
The 2022 Subaru Outback was the only car to receive a "Good" score, which is the highest possible rating.
"We are elated that another one of our Subaru models excelled in this new tougher test," said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our top priority with Outback, and all our models, is to provide customers with vehicles meeting the highest standards in safety."
The other six cars put through the test were the Hyundai Sonata and Volkswagen Jetta, which both received "Acceptable," the Honda Accord, which got a "Marginal" score, and the Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, and Chevy Malibu, all of which got "Poor."
IIHS updated its side crash test after it discovered that side impacts accounted for 23 percent of all passenger deaths in 2019. Interestingly enough, under the old parameters, all the other mid-sizers tested received "Good" ratings.
As it turns out, Subaru Outback’s “Good” performance is due to its high-riding nature. And indeed, with its 8.7 inches (22 cm) of ground clearance, the Outback rides a little higher compared to the traditional sedans tested.
