VB Subaru WRX ‘Rally’ Imagined as the Cool Subie Even Colin McRae Might Approve

Fans of Japanese cars born and bred to serve as the basis for high-performance and rally motorsport ideas know very well that both Subaru and Mitsubishi are going through some tough times.
The latter is not even trying to rekindle the Lancer Evolution glory of yesteryear, while the former has cast a massive shadow over the future of its feisty WRX/STI series without anyone asking it to. Frankly, some major WRC stars that, sadly, are not with us anymore are probably rolling in their graves right now…
Sure, everyone loves crossovers, SUVs, and trucks right now – ICE or EV, it does not even matter anymore. But we still cannot help but ask ourselves why did Subaru shoot itself in the proverbial leg with the boringly quirky VB second-generation WRX if they did not even bother to create a WRX STI savior anymore? Oh, the mysteries of automotive corner offices.
Anyway, people are clearly not going to let this new one slide, even though almost a year passed since its unveiling. So, here is Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who continues to express his passion for JDM builds in wonderful new rally ways. His latest take on the Subie way of life is called a ‘Subaru WRX Rally,’ according to the hashtags, and it is all for good reason.
First, because he went CGI pedal to the metal after Colin McRae and Subaru Impreza GC8 inspiration struck. Secondly, as far as we can see from the attached social media video tucked below, the VB Subaru WRX has finally “manned up” in the best direction possible – something that would feel at home both on asphalt and patches of grass or gravel.
Naturally, all the digital rally suspects are present and accounted for: a cool blue shade, a beefier aerodynamic kit complete with a humongous rear wing, plus wider fender flares to accommodate the meaty tires and the bronze wheels!
