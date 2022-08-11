2023 Suzuki Jimny Five-Door Coming Soon, Will It Look Like This?

The five-door Suzuki Jimny will soon put the testing and CGI worlds behind it and will launch in selected markets that have yet to be detailed. Until that happens, however, let’s see another take at freeing it from the vinyl stickers, which is very realistic.
Made by Kelsonik for the peeps at Kolesa, the digital illustrations portray the small SUV with more space between the axles, two extra doors, and smaller three-quarter windows. It retains the boxy and instantly-recognizable styling of the three-door everywhere you look and provides an unofficial glimpse at the upcoming model.
Set to offer improved legroom for passengers sitting on the rear bench, as well as enhanced egress and ingress, and likely a bigger cargo area, the five-door Suzuki Jimny should bring in more customers looking for a proper off-roader that doesn’t break the bank, has enough room inside for the entire family, and (maybe) packs a punchier unit under the hood.
That latter part is pure speculation at this point, as the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun hasn’t said anything about it yet. Still, rumor has it that instead of using the familiar naturally aspirated 1.5-liter engine, offered with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission, the five-door Jimny might actually get a turbocharged mill, perhaps the 1.4-liter lump from the Swift Sport.
Now, since the three-door variant hasn’t applied for a U.S. visa, the five-door won’t launch in our market either, which is a pity, as both models are proper off-roaders that are very fun to drive on arduous terrains. The official unveiling date is another well-preserved secret, but if anything, the five-door Jimny might premiere before the end of the year, launching shortly after. This means that we will likely get to see more scoops of prototypes testing in the open by then.
Set to offer improved legroom for passengers sitting on the rear bench, as well as enhanced egress and ingress, and likely a bigger cargo area, the five-door Suzuki Jimny should bring in more customers looking for a proper off-roader that doesn’t break the bank, has enough room inside for the entire family, and (maybe) packs a punchier unit under the hood.
That latter part is pure speculation at this point, as the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun hasn’t said anything about it yet. Still, rumor has it that instead of using the familiar naturally aspirated 1.5-liter engine, offered with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission, the five-door Jimny might actually get a turbocharged mill, perhaps the 1.4-liter lump from the Swift Sport.
Now, since the three-door variant hasn’t applied for a U.S. visa, the five-door won’t launch in our market either, which is a pity, as both models are proper off-roaders that are very fun to drive on arduous terrains. The official unveiling date is another well-preserved secret, but if anything, the five-door Jimny might premiere before the end of the year, launching shortly after. This means that we will likely get to see more scoops of prototypes testing in the open by then.