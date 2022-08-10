If You Love CGI Mashups, a Dodge Neon Veyron Feels Like a Handsomely Cheap Bugatti

Both Dodge and Bugatti are thoroughly entrenched in their respective electrification strategies. But that only happens in the real world. Meanwhile, over across the virtual realm…
While Dodge is trying to make muscle car enthusiasts feel at ease with their decision to EV the hell(cat) out of the next generation Challenger and Charger heroes, Bugatti is contemplating its new-found future alongside Rimac with thoughts of a heavily electrified Chiron successor. But that does not matter all too much for some CGI experts.
For example, after another lengthy CGI hiatus, the virtual artist better known as carfrontswaps on social media continues the comeback with a Euro-American mashup case of the slightly vintage variety. So, instead of having muscle car or exotic EV hypercar ideas, the pixel master just wanted to see how a Dodge Neon Veyron felt.
Maybe it’s a handsomely affordable Bugatti – though only if one really loves CGI mashups. Otherwise, not so much. After all, we are dealing with the crossbreed between a cheap, front-engine, FWD compact car first produced during the middle of the corny 1990s and the proud Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 mid-engine sports car that kicked off the contemporary revival of the Volkswagen Group-owned Bugatti brand.
Interestingly, the virtual artist managed to color-coordinate in crimson and black the big-eyed Dodge Neon and a stunning Veyron example – so not all things are a CGI mashup disaster. But there is also a very interesting underlying question that kicks in only after we make full use of the so-called suspension of disbelief.
If the Dodge Neon Veyron were ever real, who would have command of the powertrain – would it sport a puny Chrysler engine or the mighty Bugatti W16? And how much would it cost, in the end? So many questions, so few CGI answers…
