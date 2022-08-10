2024 Cadillac Celestiq Envisioned in Series-Production Form in Exclusive Renderings

Some people – including the famous Jay Leno – are thoroughly impressed with Cadillac’s first foray into the world of EVs. But, of course, the luxury brand is not stopping there.
After the Lyriq crossover SUV, Cadillac is now ready to further challenge and put pressure on the premium EV establishment with the most advanced vehicle they have ever created – the upcoming Celestiq flagship ‘sedan.’ Released not long ago in pre-production form (or as a show car, as the maker likes to call it), this will be the successor for the Cadillac CT6 when it goes on sale for the 2024/2025 model year.
Until then, while Cadillac has already decided that we have waited long enough to see the mesmerizing curves of its liftback EV and that swanky interior, we are yet to see the final series-production form. At least unofficially, courtesy of pixel master Joao Kleber Amaral and his new set of exclusive renderings for autoevolution, that is not a problem anymore.
The virtual automotive artist has done a fine job of delivering the final touches that will allow Cadillac to put this low-volume hero car into production for the 2024 or even 2025 model year. Said to be manufactured by hand at the General Motors Technical Center (GMTC) in Warren, Michigan, the Cadillac Celestiq will cost an arm and a leg, acting as a major image vector for the EV future of the brand – rather than a run-of-the-mill zero-emissions crossover SUV designed to beat the Teslas, as is the case with the Lyriq.
As for the design of the envisioned production version of the Celestiq, the CGI expert was careful to show us the luxurious styling – which is inspired by vintage Cadillacs and combined with space-age cues – from many different POVs. Even better, the pixel master is much obliged to also give us a trio of color choices. So, which one is your favorite – the dark theme, the light option, or something in between?
Until then, while Cadillac has already decided that we have waited long enough to see the mesmerizing curves of its liftback EV and that swanky interior, we are yet to see the final series-production form. At least unofficially, courtesy of pixel master Joao Kleber Amaral and his new set of exclusive renderings for autoevolution, that is not a problem anymore.
The virtual automotive artist has done a fine job of delivering the final touches that will allow Cadillac to put this low-volume hero car into production for the 2024 or even 2025 model year. Said to be manufactured by hand at the General Motors Technical Center (GMTC) in Warren, Michigan, the Cadillac Celestiq will cost an arm and a leg, acting as a major image vector for the EV future of the brand – rather than a run-of-the-mill zero-emissions crossover SUV designed to beat the Teslas, as is the case with the Lyriq.
As for the design of the envisioned production version of the Celestiq, the CGI expert was careful to show us the luxurious styling – which is inspired by vintage Cadillacs and combined with space-age cues – from many different POVs. Even better, the pixel master is much obliged to also give us a trio of color choices. So, which one is your favorite – the dark theme, the light option, or something in between?