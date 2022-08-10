Boss 429 Grows Into a Stylish Muscle Wagon to Make Classic Mustang Owners Jealous

As one of the rarest versions of the Ford Mustang ever made, with 1,359 units estimated to have seen the light of day, no one would dare mess around with the looks of the Boss 429, beyond proper restoration, and the usual washing and polishing.
Thus, before throwing rocks at the messenger, you should know that the wagon and shooting brake takes on the classic muscle car are nothing more than digital illustrations, signed by Jlord8 on Instagram, and shared with his followers just a few hours ago.
Looking virtually unchanged up to the A Pillars, it has shorter front doors in order to make room for the rear ones. Much bigger three quarter windows are part of the virtual makeover, alongside the new rear quarter panels made to fit the new design. The roofline is obviously longer, and the cargo space is more generous than ever.
Moving on to the three-door variant, which would be a real shooting brake (hear that, Mercedes?), it has longer doors, and way bigger three quarter windows than the hypothetical wagon body style. The space between the axles remains unchanged, so the interior should be just as roomy. The same goes for the rear cargo area too, which seems ready to eat many suitcases in one go.
Elsewhere, despite the two CGI makeovers, the car looks instantly recognizable as a Boss 429. It still retains that iconic face, complete with the round headlamps, chrome bumper, and chin spoiler, and has the same massive air intake on the hood. ‘Boss 429’ logos still bedeck the front quarter panels, right behind the wheel arches filled by the classic tires with white branding, wrapped around the original wheels.
These proposals are definitely something to write home about, and interesting alternatives to the two-door variant, especially in the shooting brake configuration, wouldn’t you say?
