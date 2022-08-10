Ford GT40 M.H.C. 020 Is “The Dream,” a Cool Mk1 Project That Makes Digital Haste

Because automotive virtual artists need to carefully stoke the flames of imagination without any hindrance, some might presume they are of the “lone wolf” variety. But that is not necessarily the case when CGI partnerships are at stake, especially among friends.
Let us take Ash Thorp, the virtual artist better known as ashthorp on social media, and Carlos Pecino, the pixel master colorsponge, for example. They are automotive CGI industry veterans, with Thorp recently having worked to create the designs for the latest Batman movie – both the Batmobile and Batcycle! But they are also friends who kicked off an enduring collaboration back in early 2021.
The result was nicknamed Make Haste Corp. (aka MHC), and digital build projects started churning out with appropriate hastiness. Right now, they are celebrating a trio of new additions to the fold. Primarily is their all-new online portal, followed by Carlos’ M.H.C. 019 aka “The Redrum,” and Ash’s M.H.C. 020 “The Dream.”
They are both of the vintage variety but while Pecino’s crazy derelict muscle car project revolves around a thoroughly redesigned Chevy Nova that is imaginatively fitted with an all-new, wider front end and a twin-turbo LS3 V8 engine, Thorp’s vision revolves around a classic supercar, the Ford GT40 Mk1. This is his “all-time dream car,” a vehicle that has “continued to inspire and motivate (him) not only as an artist/designer but as a person throughout the years.”
Just like with his fellow CGI expert, the ultimate dream – pun intended – is to one day manifest this virtual creation into the real world. As such, these life-like renders are thoroughly grounded in the realm of possibility, with the biggest challenge being to determine “how to add just enough innovation without abandoning the original brilliance.”
Well, do take a look at the gallery and see if you agree with the author’s assessment that we are dealing with a “personal best CGI achievement to date.”
The result was nicknamed Make Haste Corp. (aka MHC), and digital build projects started churning out with appropriate hastiness. Right now, they are celebrating a trio of new additions to the fold. Primarily is their all-new online portal, followed by Carlos’ M.H.C. 019 aka “The Redrum,” and Ash’s M.H.C. 020 “The Dream.”
They are both of the vintage variety but while Pecino’s crazy derelict muscle car project revolves around a thoroughly redesigned Chevy Nova that is imaginatively fitted with an all-new, wider front end and a twin-turbo LS3 V8 engine, Thorp’s vision revolves around a classic supercar, the Ford GT40 Mk1. This is his “all-time dream car,” a vehicle that has “continued to inspire and motivate (him) not only as an artist/designer but as a person throughout the years.”
Just like with his fellow CGI expert, the ultimate dream – pun intended – is to one day manifest this virtual creation into the real world. As such, these life-like renders are thoroughly grounded in the realm of possibility, with the biggest challenge being to determine “how to add just enough innovation without abandoning the original brilliance.”
Well, do take a look at the gallery and see if you agree with the author’s assessment that we are dealing with a “personal best CGI achievement to date.”