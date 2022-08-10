All-New 2023 Honda Pilot Unofficially Imagined With Ample Color Alternatives

Honda is having a momentous year in terms of diligently taking care of its SUV family for North America. And, of course, they are not leaving any crossover SUV stones unturned.
Dubbed “the year of the SUV,” this marketing and model release attack kicked off with the introduction of the refreshed Honda Passport mid-size crossover along with a new TrailSport trim level. They continued the action with the third-generation HR-V (now dubbed ZR-V outside of North America and China) and the all-new delivery superstar – the sixth-generation CR-V.
But if the latter two are not your cup of tea because of their compact dimensions or close affiliation with the eleventh-generation Civic, there is one final mid-size crossover SUV option that is ready to “round out the year of the SUV.” The Japanese automaker recently teased the upcoming arrival of the “most rugged and capable Honda SUV ever,” aka the all-new 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport.
And they are doing it not a minute late, as the current third generation Pilot is in a bit of trouble with a start/stop failure being under federal investigation. Naturally, the impending arrival of the fourth iteration has stocked the flames of imagination not only for Honda fans but also for automotive virtual artists around the world.
So, it is no surprise that the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have unofficially imagined the looks of the unreleased mid-size crossover SUV in their latest video feature embedded below. As always, there are also rumored details on possible powertrain and architecture options – which could all be related to the 2022 Acura MDX.
Alas, even more importantly, the outlet’s pixel master has also imagined both the interior and exterior looks of the upcoming SUV. Take this with a grain of salt, though, as everything is unofficial at the time of press, but at least one can already choose a favorite color from the digital palette.
