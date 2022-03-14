The Batman's Batcycle Mixed Custom Hayabusa and Ducati Worlds via CGI Fab

Whether or not a Robert Pattinson fan, superhero enthusiasts will probably agree the latest Hollywood outing of the caped crusader is one of the best. Ever. And it is probably all due to Matt Reeves and his team’s attention to detail.
Some have gone as far as calling it a cinematography video essay. Frankly, I agree. And “The Batman” should rank high on the moviegoer list along with last year’s “Dune: Part One”, for example, if people love Sci-Fi and fantasy. Alas, no matter what the PG-13 rating might say, this is very close to an R label and kids should be steered clear of it.
No need to take my word for granted. Just take a look at the darkly menacing related artwork. Such is the matching way someone decided to portray the transportation aids of the titular character! Ash Thorp, the virtual artist better known as ashthorp on social media, was the one tasked with the CGI work on this occasion. Then, and only then, the regular production teams went on with the actual fabrication.
Now, after first presenting us with the Batmobile, it is “time to switch gears and talk about the Batcycle.” Frankly, the couple of posts (links embedded here and another one over here) that have been shared on the two-wheeled matter so far will make any explanation on my behalf a little superfluous. Thus, I advise you to take a few minutes and read them through. They are well worth your time.
Instead, I want to express my gratitude for this raw and visceral two- and four-wheeled take on The Batman’s wheeled sidekicks. They do make the story even more profound. And I am not even a Pattinson fan, just so you know. Still, I put up with his tortured Bruce Wayne because there is such a big promise for more. Like that heart-breaking yet somehow uplifting “The Bat and The Cat” dual-motorcycle scene...
No need to take my word for granted. Just take a look at the darkly menacing related artwork. Such is the matching way someone decided to portray the transportation aids of the titular character! Ash Thorp, the virtual artist better known as ashthorp on social media, was the one tasked with the CGI work on this occasion. Then, and only then, the regular production teams went on with the actual fabrication.
Now, after first presenting us with the Batmobile, it is “time to switch gears and talk about the Batcycle.” Frankly, the couple of posts (links embedded here and another one over here) that have been shared on the two-wheeled matter so far will make any explanation on my behalf a little superfluous. Thus, I advise you to take a few minutes and read them through. They are well worth your time.
Instead, I want to express my gratitude for this raw and visceral two- and four-wheeled take on The Batman’s wheeled sidekicks. They do make the story even more profound. And I am not even a Pattinson fan, just so you know. Still, I put up with his tortured Bruce Wayne because there is such a big promise for more. Like that heart-breaking yet somehow uplifting “The Bat and The Cat” dual-motorcycle scene...