Hellcat Mercury Grand Marquis Wagon CGI-Laughs In the Face of Huge Gas Prices

Today, even a coma or a misplaced bullet point can cause an entire nation to develop paranoia. These times are odd, distressing, saddening, and quite frankly abnormal, to say the least. But do the automotive virtual artists really care?
When it comes to skyrocketing gas prices, not exactly, as it turns out. And we have a few examples of gas-guzzling combinations. Additionally, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, hopefully, does not have premonitory abilities. Because, if he does, gas hoarding will be our next national sport...
Anyway, the pixel master is well aware of the increasing woes for real-world enthusiasts. And he decided to either have a virtual case of Waze-user gas station update or a little ironical laugh at the whole ordeal. With a CGI twist, of course. One that will spark lots of controversies, naturally.
And it is not just because his latest digital project mixes and matches two of Detroit’s finest in the most distressing way. It is the whole setup that will invite polemics. But let us discuss them one by one. The black family hauler seen here looks a bit amiss. It is as if the whole family decided to move on the side of a dragstrip and wanted to use just one vehicle both on and off the track.
So, we have here an original Mercury Grand Marquis five-door station wagon that abandoned stock Blue Oval from a long CGI time ago. Now, it laughs in the face of gas-guzzling jeopardy and soaring prices with a Mopar aficionado’s divine 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 swap. And that is only the beginning.
The author then strategically placed this combo in front of a “Go Juice” gas station that says, “we accept property titles.” Well, that makes us think the CGI expert did not forget to place a bullet point somewhere in there when he drew the gas prices. So, we really hope he never gets to see a gallon of premium gas hit “$1295” in the real world!
