The Batman Nissan Skyline GT-R R32/R34 Batmobile Hails From Alternate JDM Verse

Just released in movie theaters around the world (since March 4th, 2022), Matt Reeves' fresh (yet gloomy/rainy) portrayal of Batman has garnered a positive reception from everywhere. Including the virtual automotive realm.
Just so we do not spoil anything for the people who did not get a chance to see the latest superhero blockbuster, let us focus on the automotive side of “The Batman” things. You know, the iconic Batmobile, one car that represents an enticing allure for everyone, irrespective of age and social status.
Praised by everyone, the updated version of the Batmobile is an original vision (though clearly inspired by the Golden Age of muscle cars) stemming from the imagination of a virtual artist. Some people might know him well, as Ash Thorp (aka ashthorp on social media) has long populated our CGI-related newsreel.
But we are not here to talk about his direct work. Instead, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, shows us a different impersonation of the superhero car. After watching the new blockbuster, he simply blended the well-known passion for everything JDM with The Batman’s reboot take on the Dark Knight’s trusty, wheeled sidekick. Yes, he is truly and marvelously obsessed with everything JDM.
Anyway, the JDM transformation – as it comes from someone who is also the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs – is not bad at all. The setup includes a little bit of CGI misdirection, of course, which is only fitting when dealing with anything related to the caped crusader. As such, Musa’s JDM Batmobile is an equally dark and gritty third-generation (R32) Nissan Skyline GT-R.
Alas, when seen from the front, this naturally feels more like an iconic R34 of Fast and Furious franchise fame. This is simply because the all-terrain (note the chunky wheel and tire combo) Batmobile is an R32 GT-R mashed up with the front fascia of an R34 Skyline. And it looks preposterously menacing and enticing.
