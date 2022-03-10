Chevy Silverado EV Morphs Into Electric 2024 Blazer SS, We Are Haplessly in Love

Some say that instead of doing the logical thing and producing a direct spiritual successor for the cool and tough K5 Blazer of lore, GM has made a shame of the moniker. And is now ready to destroy the SS nameplate as well.
A quick roll call of iconic off-roader models that still live up to their expected reputations includes names like the Jeep Wrangler, reinvented Ford Bronco, or Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Even the reborn Land Rover Defender gets a hall pass. Not the Chevrolet Blazer, though. At least not from fans and buyers.
Still, General Motors is inexorably heading toward a sustainable future. And when they revealed the 2024 Equinox crossover SUV and 2024 Silverado EV, the Detroit automaker also announced – without even showing it – a 2024 Blazer with zero emissions. There is nothing wrong with that, per se. Look at the GMC Hummer EV behemoth. That one – quite literally – lived up to its monster reputation. With heft and poise.
However, there is an entirely different story with the newly-teased 2024 Blazer SS EV. Adding insult to injury, this “Super Sport” is most likely not going to live up to the K5 Blazer reputation. And instead, it will probably use the Cadillac Lyriq as the battery-powered template. Not exactly what fans wanted. Do note the social media reactions after the recent Blazer SS announcement (embedded below).
Alas, automotive virtual artists are always ready to jump at the chance of making amends. Case in point. Jim, the pixel master known as jlord8 on social media. He imagined the seemingly perfect way to bring to life the new zero-emission Blazer SS. And instead of playing around the crossover SUV bush, he went all out on the official 2024 Silverado EV.
Thus, the pickup truck has now morphed into a proper full-size, off-road-focused SUV with just two doors and iconic K5 Blazer looks. He did not even have to make too many changes, which is why the actual version created by the CGI expert would need to have a slightly different name: 2024 Blazer RST EV! And, of course, everyone loves it...
