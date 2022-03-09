Toyota GR Yaris Hotter Hatch Has CGI Metallic Red Paint and Wide Time Attack Look

After years of looking either bland or like an International Women’s Day gift car, Toyota’s fourth-generation Yaris has taken a bold step towards sporty design emancipation. And it also morphed into an arousing Hot Hatch pocket rocket.
Many have started nicknaming the Japanese company's Gazoo Racing creation “David.” It is a play upon the old “David vs. Goliath” legend, and it does not just remind us of the small footprint. Also, it gives hints towards this pocket rocket being more than willing and able to eat a lot more than it may seem able to chew.
Naturally, it has quickly become a darling of both the real-world track and rally enthusiasts as well as automotive virtual artists. Better late than never, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, has seemingly returned to the obsessive portrayal of his digital JDM passions with a GR Yaris twist. Well, sort of, because since last we saw any of his digital projects the CGI expert also churned out another one of his pesky hatchback Honda Civic interpretations.
Now, he finally took his sweet digital time to play with the feisty GR Yaris. We understand the delay – he is, after all, the Head Designer at the famously outrageous West Coast Customs, and Toyota is not selling this four-wheeled bomb across North America. Quite unfortunately, indeed. Because the aftermarket realm could have made it look like this.
Musa’s idea revolves around a Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch that has morphed into a new species called “Hotter Hatch.” Complete with a titillating Metallic Red paintjob to highlight all the other virtual additions. Those include a new widebody aerodynamic kit with lots of small details to make us think about a Time Attack build. Or a neat set of dual exhaust tips in place of the original double units to hint at even more power under the hood.
Naturally, it has quickly become a darling of both the real-world track and rally enthusiasts as well as automotive virtual artists. Better late than never, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, has seemingly returned to the obsessive portrayal of his digital JDM passions with a GR Yaris twist. Well, sort of, because since last we saw any of his digital projects the CGI expert also churned out another one of his pesky hatchback Honda Civic interpretations.
Now, he finally took his sweet digital time to play with the feisty GR Yaris. We understand the delay – he is, after all, the Head Designer at the famously outrageous West Coast Customs, and Toyota is not selling this four-wheeled bomb across North America. Quite unfortunately, indeed. Because the aftermarket realm could have made it look like this.
Musa’s idea revolves around a Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch that has morphed into a new species called “Hotter Hatch.” Complete with a titillating Metallic Red paintjob to highlight all the other virtual additions. Those include a new widebody aerodynamic kit with lots of small details to make us think about a Time Attack build. Or a neat set of dual exhaust tips in place of the original double units to hint at even more power under the hood.