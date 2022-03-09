Freshly Slammed 2022 Ford Bronco CGI Ramp Truck Hauls Its Carbon Fiber Ancestor

Save for a few diehard Jeep Wrangler enthusiasts, everyone looking to secure an off-road-focused truck-based SUV has probably caught the sixth-generation, reinvented Ford Bronco bug. Clearly, the hype is real. Oh, and virtual, as well.
Let us face it. The 2021/2022 Ford Bronco continues to make the North American car market rounds for all the right and wrong reasons. And its brewing legend has long exceeded the boundaries of the real world. Although it spilled into the virtual realm before its arrival was officially announced by the Blue Oval, it never grows old.
Or, if it does, it gets accompanied by a modern successor. However, we honestly did not expect the Bronco fever to reach all corners of the digital plains! Alas, we need to start treating the CGI realm with the same honor as the dragstrip world, thus always expecting the unexpected.
Case in point. Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, has also caught the old/new Bronco virus, and now his delirious imagination came up with this. Remember, this is a pixel master that until recently only dealt with derelict, Rat Rod-style muscle cars of lore. No trucks, and hardly any “modernish” interpretations.
Still, thanks to a brainstorming session with fellow artist Elio Anzora (aka jdmcarrenders) he came up with a question: “what's better than a new ford bronco??!!” As always, no need to answer yourself because the author quickly obliged: “a new Ford Bronco ramp truck hauling a Bronco.” So simply put, yet so audaciously scandalous. And, of course, we love it.
It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, though. After all, we are dealing with a 2021/2022 Ford Bronco that is slammed into the ground beyond belief. It also features a derelict-style body texture composition. Also, a widebody aerodynamic kit and racing slicks! And that’s just part of the CGI Rat Rod project.
The other one includes the SUV’s transformation into a ramp truck that gloriously hauls its ancestor. Probably to a local racing event, by the looks of the vintage, carbon fiber Bronco. And now, there is more to come. But before that, do have a peek at what Elio has prepared as a patina counterpoint to the Rat Rod combination...
