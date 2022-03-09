Neo-Retro Digital Tribute for BMW 2002 Might Give Freshly Outrageous Grille Ideas

What happens when the current design language is not only disconnected between model series? But also quite polemic-inducing between fans, critics, and the general audience? You remember the better times!
Both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm. Case in point. London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, says that in between work projects he dusted off this little BMW. It is no coincidence that he remembered this older design project since he has been working on something with the Bavarian logo for a while.
Along the way, the CGI expert has imagined numerous interpretations of models sporting the white-and-blue emblem because quite “safe to say it is one of my favorite brands to work with.” Naturally, we can read between the lines and understand that we are dealing with a diehard fan. One that even refrains from attacking the latest OEM decisions, and only thinks “the direction some of the programs take is rather questionable these days.”
Well, that coming from a highly imaginative pixel master sounds like a traditional case of “understatement of the year.” Anyway, back to the actual orange BMW case we have been presented with. This is an older, never-shared-before project that – funny enough – never saw the social media light because the author was not happy with how the front end turned out! However, BMW’s current designs offer plenty of inspiration, it seems.
So, he finally wrapped up the case with something that might give BMW’s stylists fresh ideas for even more controversial grille treatments. And he funnily asked if this would be a proper retro-futuristic replacement for the old-school BMW 2002 or the quirky Isetta. Naturally, the latter was thrown in just for laughs. And, of course, this would be a great follow-up to BMW’s 2002 Hommage Turbomeister Concept from 2016...
